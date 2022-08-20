e-Paper Get App

Mandsaur: Civic body chief takes part in Janmashtami celebrations

In Mandsaur, the civic body chief Ramadevi Bansilal Gurjar too attended various celebrations in Mandsaur, on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 10:54 PM IST
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Hindu festival of Krishna Janmashtami (marking the birth of Lord Krishna) is being celebrated with much pomp across the country.

In Mandsaur, the civic body chief Ramadevi Bansilal Gurjar too attended various celebrations in Mandsaur, on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.

To begin with, president visited the holy Sanwariya temple located on Nayapura road with local representatives on Friday to offer prayers, with beautifully decorated swings. Along with BJP Kisan Morcha national vice-president Banshilal Gurjar, she visited Sri Krishna Vyayamshala Akhara and participated in the programme.

Gurjar also participated in Vishwa Hindu Parishad event at Khanpura and took active part in procession which terminated at Azad Chowk. Devotees gathered to have a glimpse of the ceremony. During this occasion, Banshilal Gurjar, state minister Dheeraj Patidar, local councillors Garima Bhati, Bharti Patidar and among others took part in the celebrations.

