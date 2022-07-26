Mandsaur: Centre approves Rs 29 cr for purification and rejuvenation of Shivna River

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The central government has approved a sum of Rs 29 crore for Shivna river purification and rejuvenation works. The river is heavily polluted with the city’s sewage being dumped into it.

The project ‘Rejuvenation of Shivna River” has been planned at an estimated total cost of Rs 100 crore with aim at effective reduction of pollution and conservation-cum-rejuvenation of river but the Centre has approved Rs 29 crore only.

Around 8 km of catchment area from Pashupati Nath temple has been included in the project. Local MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodiya has written a letter to the state Environment and Renewable Energy Minister Hardeep Singh Dung in which he expressed his gratitude towards the government for assisting in getting the administrative approval of the much-awaited project. They would strive to get the funds at the earliest and take appropriate steps for cleansing the Shivna River to ensure that drainage water doesn’t enter the river water, he said.

Shivna River is considered as epitome of culture and heritage but the problem of pollution has been a concern for the Centre as well as the state government for several years now. The upstream and catchment area, 8-10 km away from Ramghat has become a centre for pollution where untreated sewage generated in the city, industries went directly into the Shivna. It led to several protests, movements and demonstrations. A mega cleanliness drive was held under Shivna purification campaign but the situation has remained grim.