Mandsaur: Cabinet minister performs Bhoomi Pujan of college

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): State higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav performed Bhoomi Pujan of the proposed college building at Daloda under the World Bank Scheme.

The college will be developed at a cost of Rs 7.99 crore by PWD.

In his address, Dr Yadav said that a temple of education will be developed in Daloda and once it will be completed, generations to come will benefit with the courses that it will offer. It will open a new dimension in the field of self-employment, he added.

As a centre of academic exchange it will expose students to the latest knowledge, Dr Yadav said.

Higher education department should also be involved in employment fair. Now the marks of NCC, NSS will also be included in the degrees.

He said that an officer from the university would visit the colleges thrice a year and redress the grievances of the children.

Mandsaur MLA Sisodia said student council has a very important contribution in the approval and construction of Daloda College. The college will benefits youths of over 70 to 75 villages of Daloda region and 2 to 3 thousand youths will study here. These youths need not to go to Mandsaur which is over 20 km away.

National Education Policy, 2020 is a pioneering initiative of the government to make the children self-reliant. Professors of Mandsaur College are teaching innovations to the children in the field of herbal, organic farming, web design to make them self-reliant.

District panchayat president Priyanka Mukesh Giri Goswami, Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia, Mandsaur janpad panchayat president Shantilal Malviya, collector Gautam Singh, superintendent of police Sunil Kumar Pandey and others were present.

