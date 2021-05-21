Mandsaur: Ban online sale of nonessential items, demand CAIT, AIMRA

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) have demanded a ban on sale of non-essential items by the e-commerce companies.

On one hand the outlets of traders are shut due to the lockdown imposed in the state while on the other hand the e-commerce companies are selling items all over the state.

CAIT and AIMRA delegates called on minister of home affairs Dr Narottam Mishra on Friday.

They presented a copy of the orders issued in other states and demanded an immediate moratorium on this issue. Dr Mishra assured the delegates that soon the administration will take appropriate decisions on this.†

CAIT state joint president Sunil Agarwal, Vice-president Sunil Jain and AIMRA Ujjain President Mukaddas Sheikh presented the guidelines issued by Rajasthan, Karnataka and Maharashtra government and demanded equal opportunities in the market for economic stability.†††

CAIT president Bhupendra Jain, general secretary Mukesh Agarwal and other representatives also appealed to the minister to restrict the sale of items by the e-commerce companies even after the lockdown ends in order to compensate the loss suffered by the traders during this period.††