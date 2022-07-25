Mandsaur: 1,500 seed balls broadcast

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Srishti Seva Sankalp and Janparishad Mandsaur Chapter conducted seed balls drive here in the Park area located near Teliya pond in Mandsaur on Sunday.

Ravindra Kumar Sohony, principal, Rajiv Gandhi Post Graduate College addressed the event and said that such events are important for creating mass awareness and to enrich the green cover of the area. He also urged those present to nurture and care for their natural surroundings.

Jan Parishad district convenor, Environment Vahini former district convenor Ghanshyam Batwal said it is an easy and sustainable way to cultivate plants and a step towards conserving the natural ecosystem.

With the monsoon setting in, these plated seed balls can sprout into trees. 80% of such seed balls can germinate into trees.

Professor Manish Tiwari said that these seed balls are made of a mixture of compost and soil and plant seed and later dried. These balls consist of different seeds such as neem, rosewood, and gulmohar rolled inside a ball of clay and thrown by the wayside or in fields during the monsoon for them to germinate into healthy plants.

During this event,Gaurav Soni, Kavita Bundela, professor Arvind Sahai, Manish Soni, Rajesh Bhavsar, Nilesh Vyas and other participants from different areas and age groups, and environmentalists were also present.