Mandleshwar Tackles With Trash Crisis; Municipal Chairman Promises Black Spot Eradication

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Trash dumps are piling up in several black spots at various wards in the town, drawing swarms of mosquitoes. It is because garbage management is a problem- not just visual cleanliness but even its disposal. The national-level Swachhta Abhiyan fortnight will commence on Tuesday to enhance cleanliness and waste management.

Municipal chairman Vishwadeep Moyade has reported that while there are no significant issues with door-to-door garbage collection, certain areas have been identified as black spots due to persistent public dumping despite repeated warnings. Moyade emphasised the council's commitment to eradicating these black spots during the fortnight.

The municipal team has begun issuing warnings at these locations, with a clear goal of making the town black spot-free. Various events will be organised over the next 15 days to raise awareness among citizens about the importance of cleanliness and responsible waste disposal.

In addition to human-related waste issues, Yashwant Tawar the Swachhata brand ambassador, highlighted the challenge posed by stray animals. These animals often contribute to littering, particularly in subsidiary lanes that connect main roads, leading to increased filth from cow dung and other waste.

Addressing this issue will also be a focus during the fortnight. The initiative reflects a broader commitment to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a nationwide campaign launched to promote cleanliness and improve waste management.