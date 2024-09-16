 Mandleshwar Tackles With Trash Crisis; Municipal Chairman Promises Black Spot Eradication
Mandleshwar Tackles With Trash Crisis; Municipal Chairman Promises Black Spot Eradication

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 11:25 PM IST
article-image
Garbage dumped on black spot of Ward 11 | FP Photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Trash dumps are piling up in several black spots at various wards in the town, drawing swarms of mosquitoes. It is because garbage management is a problem- not just visual cleanliness but even its disposal. The national-level Swachhta Abhiyan fortnight will commence on Tuesday to enhance cleanliness and waste management.

Municipal chairman Vishwadeep Moyade has reported that while there are no significant issues with door-to-door garbage collection, certain areas have been identified as black spots due to persistent public dumping despite repeated warnings. Moyade emphasised the council's commitment to eradicating these black spots during the fortnight.

Addressing this issue will also be a focus during the fortnight. The initiative reflects a broader commitment to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a nationwide campaign launched to promote cleanliness and improve waste management.

