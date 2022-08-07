Manawar: Irregularities galore at Relax Hospital, DM orders licence cancellation

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the health department led by district health officer Dr Shishir Raghuvanshi visited Singhana Road situated Relax Hospital after the department got a complaint of medical negligence and irregularities at the hospital.

Manawar chief block medical officer Dr GS Chouhan was also present on the occasion. The investigation team found several irregularities at the hospital. The district magistrate has ordered that legal action be taken against the hospital and its licence be cancelled.

According to information, a local resident Ankit Khandelwal lodged a complaint against the hospital. In his complaint, Khandelwal informed that on June 27, he took his five-year-old son Shaurya Khandelwal to the hospital for treatment. He went to the cabin of Dr Rohit Yadav. After preliminary treatment, when the condition of Shaurya deteriorated, they took him to Indore.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Dr Rohit Yadav had already left the hospital several months ago and in his place, the hospital operator Gopal Singh was treating people. Singh neither has an MBBS nor a BHMS degree.

Following this, Ankit Khandelwal lodged his complaint with the health department and subsequently, a team of the department including District Health Officer Dr Shirish Raghuvanshi, Dr Jagdish Sharma, Dr Arpita Jain, Dr Arvind Kheda and CBMO doctors GS Chauhan and HC Pachurekar from Manawar inspected the hospital.

DHO Dr Raghuvanshi said that during the investigation, many irregularities have been found in the hospital.

Expired medicine was also kept in a private hospital. Also, there was no arrangement of doctors in the hospital.

It was told by the operator that the hospital is closed for about 20 days. Safety facilities were also not available for example fire extinguishers were expired.

