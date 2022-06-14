Manawar: Ex-sarpanch, secretary involved in embezzling funds, says Report

Representative Pic |

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): The former-sarpanch and secretary of Wayal village under Manawar tehsil of Dhar district are indulging in embezzling govt funds sanctioned for various development projects.

Investigation officer & janpad CEO has sent a report to the district panchayat in which he has named ex-sarpanch Radheshyam Muvel, secretary Rajaram Muvel and Mathuralal Patidar for embezzling government funds meant for development works. A case should be registered under section 92 of the Panchayat Raj Act and the scam amount should be recovered, the report said.

It was also alleged that Radheshyam and his family embezzled Rs 1 Lakh 13 thousand received for the tap water project. Huge irregularities were also found in MNREGA and other development works in Wayal village of Dhar district. The son of the ex-sarpanch, Gajanand Muvel has filed a nomination for the post of sarpanch.