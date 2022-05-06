Manawar: Ex-Army man Sindhare cremated with state honours

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): The last rites of ex-army man Babulal Sindhare, 50, were performed on Thursday with military honours at his native Singhana village in Dhar district. He had served 26 years in the mechanized Infantry of the Indian Army, including in the Kargil war in 1999. Babulal retired from the service on April 30, 2022. While returning to his native village by train, he suddenly fainted and despite the railway authorities providing medical facilities, he could not be saved.

A large number of people from his village and adjacent areas gathered at the funeral to pay respects to the departed soldier. President of ex-servicemen organisation Mukesh Dongre, Vijay Chauhan, Sandeep Sharma and Sunil Mehra accompanied by legal advisor Anuj Mehra also attended the funeral and expressed condolences to the aggrieved family.

Naib tehsildar Sahdev Maurya, CEO Laxman Rathore, police station-in-charge Narayan Singh Katara, deputy sarpanch Sandeep Agarwal, provincial media in-charge Hiralal Hammad, Rameshwar Chaudhary and a large number of BJP and Congress members and residents attended his last rites.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 10:08 PM IST