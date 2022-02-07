Manawar: Cops crack sari trader loot case, six arrested

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Manawar police arrested six people and claimed to have solved sari trader loot case. The trader was robbed of his motorcycle, saris, mobile phone and bag containing Rs 19,000.

The incident took place on Saturday near Singhana village and police claimed to have cracked the loot incident within 24 hours. Police recovered loot material from the accused.

Complainant Rahul Gupta told the police that he had gone to Khandlai village, along with his partner Chandan Kumar to sell saris on a motor cycle.

While heading back to Badwani via Manawar with saris, reached Singhana around 4 pm. After crossing Singhana, they reached Palasi Phate, where four accused, including Anil, on two motor cycles intercepted them.

As soon as the bikes stopped, the accused started beating them with stones and belts and snatched the bags they had.

After the incident, Rahul and his partner rushed to Manawar police station and lodged a police complaint.

Based on their statement, police registered a case under Section 394 of the Indian Penal Code and initiated investigation.

Singhana outpost in-charge Narayan Singh Katara formed a team. Following a tip about one Anil Bhilalaís involvement in the robbery, they immediately reached home and arrested him and others.

Those arrested include, Raju Bhilala of Chirakhan village, Rakesh Bhilala of Avaldaman village, Vikram Vaskel of Soyla village, Sanjay Bhilala of Brahminpuri and Shubham Bhilala of Palasi village.

