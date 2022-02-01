Manawar: Azaan causing noise pollution, says Hindu Jagran Manch, submits memorandum

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Hindu Jagran Manch submitted a memorandum against the noise pollution caused due to Azaan played on loudspeakers in local mosques.

The memorandum stated that the noise troubles elders suffering from heart diseases, pregnant women and students living nearby. The municipal council or administration grants permission for installation of sound amplifying device during religious programmes but loudspeakers have been installed in mosques without permission. The letter cited loss of human life due to noise pollution as mentioned in a High Court, which also mentioned the responsibility of citizens stated in Article 51A (G) of the Constitution.

The forum also mentioned the verdict given by Calcutta High Court in Maulana Mufti Sayeed vs State of West Bengal case. As per the decision, each individual has the freedom to practice his religion but no right to cause noise pollution.

The letter also cited punishment under Sections 30, 32 of the Police Act, 1861, and Section 290 of Indian Penal Code for causing noise pollution generated from mosques. Organisation secretary Amar Sen read the memorandum in presence of activists Shubham Jain, Yashpal Rana, Raju M Solanki, Sanjay Patidar. Media incharge Ravi Nargesh gave the information.

