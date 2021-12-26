Manawar: 10 held for disturbing peace in city

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested 10 accused who allegedly disturbing peace during the Shaurya Yatra held in Manawar on Thursday.

Additional superintendent of police Devendra Patidar said on Saturday that local police and revenue department officials raided different places in Manawar and seized a large number of illegal weapons.

Officer added that police will continue their drive against those involved in stone pelting incidents.

Some unidentified miscreants hurled stones at Shaurya Yatra and vandalised passenger buses and the vehicles on Thursday. After the incident, panic prevailed in the village.

