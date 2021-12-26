e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 01:36 AM IST

Manawar: 10 held for disturbing peace in city

Local police and revenue department officials raided different places in Manawar and seized a large number of illegal weapons.
FP News Service
Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested 10 accused who allegedly disturbing peace during the Shaurya Yatra held in Manawar on Thursday.

Additional superintendent of police Devendra Patidar said on Saturday that local police and revenue department officials raided different places in Manawar and seized a large number of illegal weapons.

Officer added that police will continue their drive against those involved in stone pelting incidents.

Some unidentified miscreants hurled stones at Shaurya Yatra and vandalised passenger buses and the vehicles on Thursday. After the incident, panic prevailed in the village.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 01:36 AM IST
