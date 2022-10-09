Manasa: Dhakad writes to CM for compensating farmers for crop loss

Manasa (Madhya Pradesh): The Neemuch Panchayat member representative Sunil Dhakad has written a letter to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanding compensation for farmers of Kanjarda village for the destruction of crops due to excess rain. Similarly, he has also discussed the problem with SDM Pawan Bariya and collector Mayank Agrawal over a phone call.

According to Dhakad, the district experienced incessant rain for the past two days and its level reached upto three inches. Due to this, the harvested and planted crops including maize and soybean were fully damaged. Also, the prices of the earlier harvested crops were not given to the farmers as expected by them. Hence, he had demanded compensation as soon as possible after surveying crops in the gram panchayat Kanjardal, Chaukri and Kherli so that they can celebrate the coming festival with zeal.