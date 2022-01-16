Manasa: China string seized, 1 booked

Manasa (Neemuch): A day after Chinese thread claimed life of a girl student in Ujjain, Manasa police seized large quantity of Chinese thread. Shop owners were booked under Section 188 of IPC.

Collector Mayank Agrawal has banned the Chinese strings in the district.

SDM Pawan Baria and Manasa SDOP Sanjeev Mule with tehsildar Manasa Manohar Verma and Manasa police station in-charge Kanhaiya Lal Dangi found Mukesh Tamboli of New Laxmi Bracelet Store at Vijay Stambh, Manasa, selling Chinese string. As many 49 bundles of strings were seized from his shop.

The administration appealed to the people to share information about the sale of China string.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 11:14 PM IST