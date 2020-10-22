'Manache Shloka' by Minal Fadnis released

Indore: Marathi book "Manache Shloka” written by Minal Phadnis was released by former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan in a function at Samarth Math, Rambagh on Thursday. The book is a compilation of Marathi Shlokas written by Ramdas Swami.



Meenal Phadnis said that many times it seemed that the path that Ramdas Swami has shown us through the Shlokas should be available to the public in simple language. So, I have compiled the verses with great sincerity and modesty.



She further said that Shlokas tell us how to control our mind, what to do and what not to do. Answers to such existential questions are all there in the Shlokas - there is no need to look elsewhere.



Mahajan said that there is only one solution to all the problems and this is spirituality. The principles mentioned in the verses propounded by our mythological texts, Gurus are relevant even today. The programme was conducted by former councillor Archana Chitle.

On this occasion, president of Samarth Math, Ashok Patankar, former national president of ICAI CA Manoj Phadnis, CA Vikram Gupte, CA Santosh Deshmukh, CA Shailendra Singh Solanki and other CAs were present.



The event was also broadcast live through video conferencing in which hundreds of viewers from several cities including Indore, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore joined the event virtually.