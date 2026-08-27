Man, Woman Found Dead In The Under-Construction House In Ratlam | Representative image.

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A man and a woman were found dead in the basement of an under-construction house in the Dhodhar area on Thursday morning, prompting police to launch an investigation.

The deceased were identified as construction contractor Ishwar Lal Prajapat and Chandabai. According to preliminary information, the two had been living together for a long time after separating from their respective spouses.

Police said sulphas tablets and a suicide note were recovered from the spot. The note reportedly stated that both were responsible for their own deaths and that no one else should be harassed.

According to information, the under-construction house belonged to a client of Prajapat. The bodies were discovered when the homeowner arrived at the site to inspect the work and found the two unconscious. Police were informed immediately.

It was also reported that Chandabai was the wife of Prajapat's brother-in-law.

Both bodies were sent to hospital for post-mortem examinations. Police said the exact cause of death would be known only after the post-mortem report and forensic examination.

Investigators are examining the suicide note and other evidence and are also looking into possible family disputes and other personal or social tensions.