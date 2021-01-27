Man turns Sulabh Complex into meat shop in Indore

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation officials were taken aback on Wednesday when they came to know that a man turned Sulabh Complex into a meat shop.

“The man was selling mutton and eggs from Sulabh Complex,” said additional municipal commissioner Abhay Rajgaongaonkar.

Rs 1000 fine was imposed on the man and Rs 20 fine on Sulabh Complex Institute.

The Sulabh Complex in question is located near Loha Mandi crematorium. Following the direction of Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal, Rajgaongaonkar had was reviewing the necessary arrangements for community and public toilets (CTPT) along with Sulabha Complex. When he entered went Sulabh Complex at Lohmandi to see arrangements, he found a tray full of eggs and mutton lying there.

He immediately understood that the complex is being used for selling eggs and mutton.

He immediately summoned the field staff on the spot and slapped fine of Rs 1000 on the seller and Rs 20000 on Sulabh Toilet Institute.

He warned Sulabh Toilet management of stricter action if any such activity was found in future.