Man Sustains Injuries After Massive Tree Crashed Onto Him | FP photo

Sailana/Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A massive neem tree crashed onto Sailana's main road on Monday afternoon, injuring a youth and wrecking three motorcycles.

The tree collapsed around noon near the bus stand, between Ratanshree and Shukla complexes. Arun Rathore, a Sailana resident passing through, was pinned beneath it, sustaining injuries to his legs and ribs.

Bystanders immediately freed him and carried him about 50 metres to the nearby Community Health Centre, only to find no doctor on duty.

The absence of medical staff during an emergency enraged onlookers. Alderman Nathulal and other residents staged a protest inside the hospital, demanding accountability from the Health Department.

The outrage escalated into two confrontations: a verbal clash between the on-call doctor and a Municipal Council alderman inside the hospital and a heated argument between a local councillor's husband and the Municipal Council president in administrative circles.

Arun was eventually referred to Ratlam Medical College, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Teams from the Municipal Council, Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board (MPEB) and local administration used JCB machines to clear the debris and repair snapped power lines.

The main road remained blocked for nearly an hour before traffic resumed.

Residents recalled a similar incident five months ago, when a falling tree left a woman with fractures in both legs.