Man Strangled To Death By Friend Over Social Media Row In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): What was initially reported as a case of suspicious death in the Banganga police station area has now turned out to be a murder.

The post-mortem report and subsequent police investigation have revealed that the victim was strangled to death by his close friend following a heated argument over using his social media account.

According to ACP Rubina Mizwani, the police received information on June 3 regarding the suspicious death of 33-year-old Rohit Singh, a resident of Rishi Nagar.

Upon arriving at the scene, police noticed strangulation marks on Rohit's neck. Additionally, a bag and a pair of shoes belonging to another individual were found near the body, raising immediate suspicion.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, where doctors confirmed that death was caused by strangulation.

The medical report further revealed that the attacker applied so much force that it caused a fracture in the victim's neck. Following the report, the police registered a case of murder and launched a search for the accused.

Leftover Clues Lead to the Friend

The victim's father, Gopal Singh, informed the police that on the night of the incident, Rohit's friend, Devendra (32), a resident of Durga Nagar, had visited their house.

The father stated that he went to sleep at night and had no idea when Devendra left the house.

Acting on suspicion and the evidence left behind at the crime scene, the police detained Devendra for questioning.

"Argument Over Using Social Media Account After Sleeping"

During interrogation, Devendra allegedly confessed to the crime. He told the police that both of them worked as POP (Plaster of Paris) installers and were close friends.

On the night of the incident, they drank alcohol together and fell asleep.

"The accused stated that when he woke up later in the night, he couldn't find his phone. He believed Rohit was using his mobile phone to access a social media account.

This led to a heated argument between the two. In a fit of rage, Devendra grabbed a safi (scarf) lying nearby and strangled Rohit until he lost consciousness," ACP Mizwani said.

The accused also revealed that they had previously had arguments regarding the usage of mobile phones.

At the time of the incident, Rohit's mother was away from home, and his father was fast asleep in the passage, completely unaware of the crime. The police have arrested Devendra, and further investigation is underway.