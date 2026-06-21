Man Stabbed For Refusing To Change Testimony In Indore | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old man was allegedly stabbed and his car vandalised in the Banganga area after he refused to change his court testimony in an old dispute. Police have registered a case against four persons.

According to police, Ravi Vishwakarma of Bhagirathpura had gone to Babu Market around 10.30 pm on Friday to collect his car when he was confronted by four men identified as Vikas Yadav, Golu Sharma, Babua Yadav and Ammu Khatik.

The accused allegedly pressured Ravi to change his statement in court and settle a previous dispute. When he refused, an argument broke out.

Police said Vikas Yadav allegedly stabbed Ravi with a knife, while the others damaged his car by smashing its windows. The accused fled the spot after the attack. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Two brothers stabbed over old rivalry

Two brothers were allegedly stabbed by a man and his associates at their residence in Niranjanpur over a dispute dating back two years.

According to Lasudia police, complainant Pradeep Rajore had an earlier dispute with the accused, Lakhan Khore, which had been reported to Khajrana police station.

Late on Saturday night, Lakhan and his accomplices allegedly entered Pradeep's house and pressured the brothers to withdraw the old case. When Pradeep and his brother Vikas refused, an argument broke out.

Police said Lakhan allegedly attacked Vikas with a knife, injuring him in the stomach, back and thigh.

Pradeep was also injured on the head while trying to intervene. The accused fled after the attack. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.