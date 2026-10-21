Man Murdered For Advising Youth Against Fighting With Father In MP's Bhikangaon, Two Arrested | FP photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): A man was murdered after advising a youth not to quarrel with his father in Rampura village on Monday evening. The suspect allegedly stabbed him in the chest and left his body beside a road.

According to police, Subhash Nayak (22), a resident of Rampura currently living in Indore, often quarrelled with his father. The deceased, Sahebram Chauhan, advised him against fighting with his father, which angered Subhash. He allegedly conspired with his accomplice Mahesh Nayak (26) to kill Chauhan.

On Monday evening, the duo took Chauhan on a motorcycle towards Boruth Road on the pretext of talking. They allegedly stabbed him in the chest and left his body outside Sanjay’s shop on the Sanawad-Bhikangaon main road. A murder case was registered on a complaint by the victim’s brother, Govind Chauhan (35).

On Tuesday, angry villagers and relatives surrounded Bhikangaon police station and blocked the National Highway for around 90 minutes. They demanded financial assistance for the victim’s dependants. Police struggled to pacify protesters and persuade the family to allow a post-mortem.

Police arrested both suspects within 24 hours from Badi village under Kasrawad police station limits. They allegedly confessed to the crime, and police recovered the bloodstained knife. Both were produced before a court. Subhash also has a previous criminal case registered at Bhikangaon police station