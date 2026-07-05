Man Loses Over ₹65,000 In UPI Cyber Fraud | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The cybercriminals managed to steal Rs 65,504 from a bank account through UPI transactions in the Gandhi Nagar area, police said on Saturday. Police have registered a case and started an investigation to identify the suspects.

According to the police, Rakesh Kumar, a resident of BC Complex, lodged a complaint stating that he noticed the balance in his bank account was lower than expected. He then visited his bank and obtained his account statement.

The statement showed that on June 15, a total of Rs 65,504 had been transferred from his account through UPI transactions to other accounts under the names "Jameen" and "Mujafa".

Rakesh informed the police that he did not know these individuals and had never authorised or carried out these transactions. Based on his complaint, police registered a case against unidentified persons and are collecting details of the UPI transactions to trace the suspects.

Student duped of Rs 44,000 in fake job offer scam

In another incident, a student fell victim to an online job scam in the city's MIG area after fraudsters promised him a data entry job and cheated him out of nearly Rs 44,000.

According to police, Rajesh Patidar, a resident of Nehru Nagar, received a phone call on June 17 from a woman who introduced herself as Anushka.

She claimed that his job application had been selected and asked for some personal and professional details.

She then informed him that he had been selected for a data entry job and that a telephonic interview would be conducted soon. She also asked him for a reference ID.

The woman told Rajesh to deposit Rs 1,800 as part of the selection process, assuring him that all but Rs 50 would be refunded later.

After this, another person called and conducted a telephonic interview. He claimed Rajesh had been selected and asked him to deposit another Rs 1,800.

Later, the fraudsters demanded Rs 8,500, along with additional amounts under the guise of service charges and GST, promising the money would be refunded.

According to the complaint, the suspects made Rajesh complete a total of eight online transactions, collecting nearly Rs 44,000. Despite making all the payments, he neither received the promised job nor got any refund.