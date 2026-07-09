Man Kills Younger Brother With Hammer Over Money For Liquor In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly murdered his younger brother with a hammer following a dispute over money for alcohol in the Banganga area on Tuesday night. The victim's blood-soaked body was found the next morning, and police arrested the accused.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Dharam (35), a resident of Bhagirathpura. His brother, Ajay Dharam, has been arrested for the murder. According to police, the three brothers were addicted to alcohol and frequently quarrelled while intoxicated.

Police said Sandeep had recently taken a loan of Rs 60,000, which Ajay knew about. Ajay allegedly demanded a share of the money to buy liquor. When Sandeep refused, an argument escalated into a fatal assault.

Victim Unable to Escape Due to Leg Fracture

ACP Rubina Mizwani said the incident occurred when Sandeep and Ajay were alone at home, while their mother and eldest brother were at a hospital.

"Ajay demanded money from Sandeep to buy liquor. When he refused, Ajay picked up a hammer kept in the house and repeatedly struck him on the head," ACP Mizwani said.

Sandeep, who had a pre-existing leg fracture, was unable to escape or defend himself and died from excessive bleeding.

Accused Found Asleep Beside Body

The crime came to light on Wednesday morning when the victim's mother and elder brother returned home from the hospital. They found Sandeep lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police said Ajay was found asleep beside his brother's body. He was allegedly so intoxicated that he was unaware Sandeep had died. Several empty liquor bottles were recovered from the house.