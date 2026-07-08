Food Safety Drive: Officials Collect 17 Samples From Four Establishments In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Administration conducted inspections at schools and food establishments after receiving complaints through the Collector Helpline, CM Helpline and the FoSCoS portal.

Officials collected 17 food samples from four establishments and sent them for laboratory testing.

Officials said that at Vedant International School on Chhota Bangarda Road, the inspection was conducted following a parent's complaint. Four samples, including black gram, cooked rice, Manchurian and black salt, were collected.

Officials found that students were being served Manchurian containing MSG. Rotten potatoes were also found in the kitchen and were destroyed on the spot.

The school did not have medical fitness certificates for food handlers or a water quality test report. A notice was issued to the school management, directing it to submit the water test report and follow food safety rules.

Following another complaint, officials inspected Praji De Kulche in New Palasia and collected samples of rajma, cooked chole and flour.

At Pakshala - The Andhra Kitchen, three samples, including tandoori chicken, gravy and dosa batter, were collected for testing.

An inspection at Jain Shree Restaurant near Indus Satellite Railway Bridge found poor cleanliness on the premises.

Seven samples, including dal, gravy, groundnut oil, garam masala, red chilli powder, salt and cooked noodles, were collected. The restaurant was instructed to improve hygiene and follow food safety standards.

All 17 samples have been sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal. Further legal action will be taken based on the test reports.