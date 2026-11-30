Man Killed, Wife & Two Daughters Including Three-Month-Old Infant Critical After Ambulance Rams Motorcycle In MP’s Dhar | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A man was killed, and his wife and two daughters sustained serious injuries in a head-on collision between a 108 ambulance and a motorcycle near the sub-jail on the Dharampuri-Manawar Road.

According to reports, Sunil Rawat was travelling from Aalirajpur to Barwa (Laundi) on a motorcycle with his wife Hatribai Rawat and daughters Riya and Siya when an oncoming ambulance collided with their motorcycle, leaving all four with serious injuries.

With assistance from locals, the family was taken to the Dharampuri hospital in the ambulance involved in the accident. Preparations for their referral to another hospital began owing to their critical condition. However, the family had to wait for another ambulance.

The family subsequently reached a private hospital in Dhamnod, where Rawat died during the treatment.

According to family members, Hatribai, Riya and three-month-old Siya remain in critical condition and have been undergoing treatment. Police have seized both vehicles and launched an investigation.

Three injured in car-bike collision

NEEMUCH: Three members of a family were injured in a head-on collision between a car and a motorcycle on the Neemuch-Manasa Road late Saturday evening.

According to reports, Mandsaur resident Ashok Gwala (58), his son Tilak Gwala (18) and daughter Tamanna Gwala (23) were travelling to Manasa to attend a blessing ceremony.

A car coming from Manasa collided with their motorcycle near Jetpura crossing. The impact caused all three riders to fall onto the road, sustaining injuries.

The Dial 112 team transported the injured to Neemuch district hospital, where they underwent treatment. Family members, along with BJP leader Lalit Gwala and councillor Hargovind Dewan, also visited the hospital.

Meanwhile, police seized both vehicles and stationed them at the Jawasa police outpost. Further police action in the matter is underway.

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