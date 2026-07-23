Man Held With MD Drugs Worth ₹2 Lakh In Indore

Man Held With MD Drugs Worth Rs 2 Lakh In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested with over 20 grams of MD drugs (Mephedrone) worth around Rs 2 lakh by the crime branch, an officer said on Wednesday. Police also seized a scooter from the suspect, and further investigation is on into the case.

DCP Rajesh Tripathi said that the suspect has been identified as Asim Khan, a resident of the Azad Nagar area of the city. He works as a driver and was allegedly planning to supply the drugs in the city.

The crime branch team intercepted the suspect during night patrolling near the Agriculture College. During the search, police recovered the MD drugs from the scooter's storage compartment. Asim could not produce any valid documents or licence for possessing the narcotic substance.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act. Police said further investigation is underway to identify the source of the drugs and other people involved in the supply network.

Two caught with MD drugs worth Rs 1.10 lakh

The crime branch arrested two men with 11 grams of MD drugs worth around Rs 1.10 lakh during a crackdown on illegal narcotics. The suspects, Aamir Khan and Babar Khan, are both residents of Pandharinath.

Police said they were allegedly planning to supply MD drugs in the city. The arrests were made in the Laxmibai Nagar Industrial Area. During a search, the crime branch recovered MD drugs from the suspects. They failed to produce any legal documents or licence for possessing the narcotic substance. Further investigation is underway to identify the source of the drugs.