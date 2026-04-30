Man Held For Stealing Cash, Licensed Pistol From SUV At Wedding Venue In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a man who had allegedly broken an SUV window in a marriage garden parking area and stolen cash and a licensed pistol in the Bhanwarkuan area, officials said on Wednesday.

Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Santosh Kumar Dudhi said the complainant, Keshav Soni, a resident of Raisen district, said he had come to attend a wedding at Malhar Garden, Palda, in his SUV a couple of days ago. During the function, an unknown person broke the windshield of his car and stole his licensed pistol and cash kept inside.

Based on the complaint, Bhanwarkuan police registered a case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and started searching for the suspect and the stolen property. Police checked nearly 400 CCTV cameras in the area and also used informer tips to identify the suspect. He was identified as Salman Khan, a resident of the Musakhedi area of the city.

Police arrested him and recovered a bike used in the crime, a pistol, seven live cartridges and cash worth Rs1 lakh. The total value of seized property is around Rs4 lakh. Further investigation is underway.