Man Gets Life For Matricide, He Brutally Killed Her With A Steel Bangle In Neemuch

Man Gets Life For Matricide, He Had Brutally Killed Her With A Steel Bangle | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Manasa court on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his mother with a steel bangle.

Second Additional Sessions Judge Ashutosh Yadav convicted Kailash Sen (31), a resident of Chaplana village, under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and imposed life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1,000.

According to the prosecution, the media cell in charge of ADPO Ritesh Kumar Sompura, the incident took place on the night of February 23, 2021. Kailash allegedly attacked his mother, Sohanbai, on her head and temple using a steel bangle, causing critical injuries. She was initially taken to Manasa Hospital and later referred to Udaipur, where she died during treatment.

Investigation revealed that the accused was allegedly addicted to alcohol and frequently created disturbances in the village. Police recovered the steel bangle used in the crime and filed the charge sheet after collecting scientific and technical evidence.

Additional Public Prosecutor Gulab Singh Chandrawat represented the prosecution.

Neemuch: A special court on Thursday sentenced two drug smugglers to 11 years of rigorous imprisonment each under the NDPS Act in Neemuch for trafficking opium and poppy husk using a fake vehicle number plate.

Special Judge Jitendra Kumar Bajolia convicted Ravi Suthar (24), a resident of Ardi village and Vijay Singh (26), a resident of Pir Guradia village in Mandsaur district.

The court awarded both accused 11 years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh each under Section 8/15(C) of the NDPS Act. Additional sentences and fines were also imposed under Sections 8/18(C) of the NDPS Act and Section 347(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on May 23, 2024, near the Manankheda toll plaza on the Mandsaur-Ratlam highway. During the check, the accused allegedly tried to flee after hitting a government vehicle. Police fired at the car’s radiator to stop it and later seized around 100 kg of dodachura and 500 grams of opium from the vehicle.