Man Arrested For Opening Fire At The Youth After An Argument In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a suspect for allegedly opening fire with a pistol and attempting to murder a youth in the Tilak Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as Amit alias Bakri, was arrested near Bicholi Bridge following a tip-off. Police said he suffered injuries to his hands and legs while allegedly trying to escape by jumping near the bridge area.

After his arrest, the suspect was taken to the hospital on a stretcher from the police station.

Tilak Nagar police station in-charge Manish Lodha said the incident took place on May 9 near the ground of Softvision College in Pipliyahana.

Complainant Akash Singh Bundela told police he was standing with friends when Amit Rajawat and Uttam Thakur arrived at the spot and began arguing over vehicle parking. During the argument, the suspects allegedly abused him and threatened to kill him.

Police said Amit then took out a pistol and allegedly fired at Akash with the intention of killing him. The bullet hit Akash in the left thigh below the waist.

A case was registered under sections related to attempt to murder and the Arms Act. Senior officers formed a special team under the Tilak Nagar police station to trace the suspects.

During questioning, the suspect told police he had fled from Indore to Ujjain and later to Mathura to avoid arrest. He returned to the city after running out of money.

Police also said the attack was linked to a rivalry over a vehicle seizure competition. A reward of Rs 10,000 had been announced for his arrest.

Police said an investigation is underway to recover the pistol allegedly used in the crime and trace another suspect involved in the case.