Indore Bypass Relief: Ralamandal Overbridge Opens For Traffic

Bypass Relief: Ralamandal Overbridge Opens For Traffic In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major boost to regional connectivity, the Ralamandal overbridge on the Bypass was officially opened for all types of traffic on Tuesday. The inauguration brings significant relief to thousands of daily commuters who have navigated heavy congestion throughout the construction phase.

Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani and MLA Madhu Verma opened the structure in an informal ceremony attended by local leaders and residents. The opening was met with festive jubilation as local villagers celebrated with fireworks and the ceremonial blowing of conch shells (Shankhnad) before the first vehicles crossed the bridge.

The 1-km-long overbridge is part of a larger Rs 110 crore project launched in 2023, which includes three overbridges on the Bypass. While the Ralamandal bridge is now fully operational following a successful trial run, another bridge at the MR-10 Junction is expected to be ready by mid-July. Officials noted that minor finishing touches, such as painting and denting, will continue without disrupting the traffic flow.

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, modern infrastructure is being developed at a rapid pace," MP Lalwani stated. "This bridge is not merely a construction project; it is a means to save time for thousands of citizens, facilitate smoother traffic, and boost commercial activities in the surrounding regions."

Local residents described the bridge as a long-awaited public welfare project that will finally end the daily struggle with traffic bottlenecks on the busy Indore-Khandwa stretch of the Bypass.