 Man Flees With Car On Pretext Of Trial Run At Indore's Khajrana Square
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Man Flees With Car On Pretext Of Trial Run At Indore's Khajrana Square

Police registered a case against a man for embezzling a car under the pretext of a trial run from a second-hand dealership near Khajrana Square under the MIG police station limits. According to police, the complainant, Ehsan Khan, owner of Delhi Motors garage, reported that on April 7, a man identified as Prakash Nayak of Neemuch district visited his shop

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 24, 2026, 09:05 AM IST
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Man Flees With Car On Pretext Of Trial Run At Indore's Khajrana Square | Image by Darko Stojanovic from Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police registered a case against a man for embezzling a car under the pretext of a trial run from a second-hand dealership near Khajrana Square under the MIG police station limits.

According to police, the complainant, Ehsan Khan, owner of Delhi Motors garage, reported that on April 7, a man identified as Prakash Nayak of Neemuch district visited his shop. Nayak expressed interest in a hatchback car and requested a test drive.

A staff member, Ritesh, handed over the keys. After a brief drive, Nayak returned and asked to speak with the owner. While Ritesh went inside the office to fetch a mobile phone, Nayak seized the opportunity to take the car for a second trial toward Khajrana Square and never returned.

Police registered a case against the suspect and further investigation is underway.

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