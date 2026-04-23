Man Flees With Car On Pretext Of Trial Run At Indore's Khajrana Square | Image by Darko Stojanovic from Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police registered a case against a man for embezzling a car under the pretext of a trial run from a second-hand dealership near Khajrana Square under the MIG police station limits.

According to police, the complainant, Ehsan Khan, owner of Delhi Motors garage, reported that on April 7, a man identified as Prakash Nayak of Neemuch district visited his shop. Nayak expressed interest in a hatchback car and requested a test drive.

A staff member, Ritesh, handed over the keys. After a brief drive, Nayak returned and asked to speak with the owner. While Ritesh went inside the office to fetch a mobile phone, Nayak seized the opportunity to take the car for a second trial toward Khajrana Square and never returned.

Police registered a case against the suspect and further investigation is underway.