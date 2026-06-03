Man Ends Life; Names Wife And In-Laws In Video Before Death In Ratlam | Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A 33-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Ratlam and blamed his wife and in-laws for mental harassment in a video recorded before his death.

The deceased, identified as Rakesh Chauhan, recorded the video while riding a motorcycle.

In the video, he said he was ending his life because he was troubled and held his wife Ruby, his sister-in-law Reena, and Reena's husband Antar Singh Rathore responsible.

Rakesh alleged that his wife had ruined his life despite his meeting several financial demands.

He also claimed he had recently transferred Rs 2 lakh to an account and urged authorities to verify his bank records. In the video, he stated that his son, Surya Chauhan, should inherit his property.

The incident occurred in Semaliya village under Kalukheda police station limits. According to police, Rakesh left home on Monday evening and did not return. Family members later found his body hanging from a neem tree at around 8.30 pm.

On Tuesday, his family submitted a complaint at the Kalukheda police station against the three people named in the video.

Police said Rakesh and Ruby had been involved in a long-running divorce case. Ruby had earlier filed an FIR against him, alleging assault. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.