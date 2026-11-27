Man Booked For Giving Triple Talaq To Wife Over Car Demand In MP's Indore | AI Generaed Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case against a man in Madhya Pradesh's Indore for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife after his demand for a car as dowry was not fulfilled, an official said on Friday.

The woman was allegedly harassed at her matrimonial home in the Chandan Nagar police station area over the demand for a car as dowry, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh said.

The woman alleged that her husband pronounced talaq three times with the intention of ending their marriage after the demand remained unfulfilled, Singh said.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered against her husband under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, the Dowry Prohibition Act and other relevant provisions. Further investigation is underway, he said.

The 2019 law prohibits the practice of pronouncing talaq three times at once to dissolve a marriage and provides for imprisonment of up to three years for offenders.