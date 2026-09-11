Man Axes Sleeping Friend To Death Over Alcohol Debt In Indore | Representave image

Indore (Madhya Prades): A man murdered his friend with an axe while he was asleep on a pavement following a dispute over unpaid alcohol debts in the Transport Nagar area under Bhanwarkuan police station limits on Thursday morning. Police arrested the suspect within hours of the incident, catching him while he was still wearing blood-stained clothes.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Swarndeep alias Goldie (50), a resident of Dwarkapuri area. The victim's brother told police that Goldie had left home six years ago without informing anyone following a divorce and mounting financial debt. His family was unable to locate him despite years of searching, only to get to know his whereabouts after his death.

Police investigations revealed that Goldie and the suspect, Bunty of Barwani district, were close friends. Both lived on the pavement near Gate Number 2 in Transport Nagar and worked night shifts performing manual labour and guarding trucks. Both of them routinely drank alcohol together and slept at the same location. They were seen drinking together the evening before the incident.

During interrogation, Bunty allegedly confessed to the crime and told police that around 11:00 pm, an argument broke out over borrowed money for alcohol, during which Goldie assaulted him. Furious over the altercation, Bunty waited until around 1:00 am. While Goldie was asleep, Bunty retrieved an axe from a nearby scrap shop and struck him on the head, killing him on the spot.

The incident came to light around 6:00 am when a local tea vendor noticed Goldie's body covered in blood and informed the police.

Noticing Bunty's absence from the scene, police tracked him down using nearby CCTV footage and took him into custody shortly after.