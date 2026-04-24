Man Awarded 11 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Narcotics Trafficking In Neemuch

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Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Special Judge (NDPS Act), Jawad, Vinod Kumar Patidar, on Friday awarded a man 11 years of rigorous imprisonment in a narcotics trafficking case. Additionally, a fine of Rs 1.25 lakh was imposed on him. Special Judge Vinod Kumar Patidar delivered the judgment under Section 8/15(c) of the NDPS Act.

According to prosecution, acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a car on July 20, 2017, on the Diken–Kanjarda road. Officers recovered 54-kilograms of poppy husk concealed in two plastic sacks in the vehicle’s trunk. Police arrested Dilip Singh (54), of Bhilwara, Rajasthan and seized the contraband and vehicle.

During the trial, Additional Public Prosecutor Arvind Sharma presented key evidence and witness testimonies. The court found the accused guilty of interstate trafficking of a commercial quantity of narcotics.