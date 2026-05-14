Man Arrested With Brown Sugar Worth ₹1.8 Lakh In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested with 18 grams of brown sugar worth more than Rs 1.8 lakh in the international market, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the suspect was identified as Rohan Rathore, a resident of Adarsh Indira Nagar in the city. The action was taken under the direction of senior police officials to control illegal narcotics activities in the city. The Dwarkapuri police station team had earlier caught some drug users, and during the investigation, they traced the supply chain to Rathore. Acting on a tip-off, the police team arrested him and recovered the illegal drugs from his possession.

During questioning, the suspect allegedly admitted that he was addicted to drugs and had started selling brown sugar to earn quick money and support his addiction. He also revealed that he used to bring the drugs from Rajasthan at cheaper rates and sell them in Indore at higher prices after preparing small packets at his house.

A case has been registered against the suspect under the NDPS Act, and he is being questioned further to identify other people involved in the drug supply network and to trace the source of the narcotics.