Food Officials Seize 300 Litres Of Ice Lollies In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The food safety department took action against an ice-lolly manufacturing unit after finding saccharine use and several irregularities during an inspection.

A team of food safety officers conducted a surprise inspection at Diamond Pepsi located in Rajaram Nagar. During the inspection, officials found that different flavours of ice lollies, including mango, orange, kala khatta, coconut and chocolate, were being manufactured and packed at the unit. The team also found that borewell water was being used during production.

Officials discovered that saccharine was being used in the preparation of the lollies. According to the department, saccharine is not considered suitable for children if proper warning labels are not mentioned. Inspectors found that no mandatory warning or legal labelling was printed on the products.

Samples of mango ice lolly, orange ice lolly and saccharine were collected for laboratory testing. Around 300 litres of stored ice-lolly products were also seized from the unit. Due to the irregularities found during the inspection, authorities halted manufacturing until improvements are made.

The officials also collected samples from other establishments across the city. At FC Enterprises in Tilak Nagar, officials collected samples of toned milk, condensed milk, cream, honey and flavoured milk. At Delta Marketing in Old Palasia, samples of flavoured milk, dairy-based drinks, lactose-free milk, cookies and rusk were taken for testing.

Acting on a CM Helpline complaint, officials also inspected Vijay Shri Sandwich at Jail Road and collected a sample of baked samosa for examination.

Collector Shivam Verma said that providing safe and quality food products to the public remains the administration s top priority. He warned that strict action would continue against establishments that violate food safety standards and instructed food business operators to maintain hygiene, proper labelling and valid licences.