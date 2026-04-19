Man Arrested In Indore For Blackmailing Woman With Objectionable Photos, Extorting ₹60,000

Objectionable Videos: Man Held For Blackmailing Woman | Representative Image

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a man for allegedly blackmailing a woman and extorting Rs 60,000 by threatening to leak her private photos and videos online.

According to police, the victim filed a complaint stating that an acquaintance had been harassing her for some time. The suspect allegedly has objectionable videos of her and threatened to make the photos and videos viral on social media if his monetary demands were not met.

Under fear, the victim reportedly paid the suspect a total of Rs 60,000 in multiple instalments. When the suspect continued to make financial demands, the victim approached the Bhanwarkuan police station.

Police registered a case and arrested the suspect. Officers have also seized the suspect's mobile phone for forensic analysis