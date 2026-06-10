Man Arrested For Stealing ₹70,000 Gold Mangalsutra From Market In Ratlam | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Manak Chowk police on Wednesday arrested a suspect for allegedly stealing a gold mangalsutra worth Rs 70,000 from a crowded market and recovered the jewellery.

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Ganawa (35) of Shivpur village in Ratlam district.

According to police, Sona Paggi of Paggipada village under Bilpank police station came to Ratlam on Tuesday with her mother and aunt to buy gold and silver ornaments. She had her broken mangalsutra repaired and kept it in a bag.

While shopping at a saree store on Ramgarh Road near Chaumukhi Pul Square, she placed the bag beside her. After some time, she discovered that the bag was missing. The mangalsutra contained 21 gold beads and a gold pendant.

Based on her complaint, police registered a case under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched an investigation. Investigators analysed CCTV footage, technical evidence and intelligence inputs to identify the suspect.

During questioning, Ganawa allegedly confessed to the theft. Police recovered the stolen mangalsutra from his possession.

Two drug peddlers held

Ringnod police arrested two suspected drug peddlers and seized 100 grams of MD drug worth about Rs 10 lakh during an operation in Jaora tehsil. Police are searching for a third suspect who remains absconding.

Acting on a tip-off about narcotics being transported through Barkhedi Fanta on the Mhow-Neemuch four-lane highway, police set up a blockade and intercepted the suspects.

During the search, officers recovered 100 grams of MD and registered a case under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act.

Police identified the suspects as Arbaz Khan (22) and Manglesh (23) both residents of Daloda village in Mandsaur district. Vishnu, also from Daloda, escaped and remains on the run.

Police said they are continuing the investigation to identify the source of the narcotics, trace the supply chain and uncover others linked to the alleged drug trafficking network.