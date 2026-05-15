Man Arrested For Duping People Of Over ₹45 Lakh On The Pretext Of House Construction In Indore

Man Arrested For Duping People Of Over ₹45 Lakh On The Pretext Of House Construction | Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested a man suspected of cheating several people of more than Rs 45 lakh in the name of house construction in the city and nearby areas.

DCP Rajesh Tripathi said that the suspect, identified as Mahavir Singh Sikarwar, was running a construction business under the name SM Infra Construction.

He allegedly signed agreements with several people promising to complete construction work within six to eight months, but later left the projects incomplete and disappeared after taking extra money from the clients.

Nine complainants, including Anshul Jaiswal, approached the crime branch and alleged that the suspect collected lakhs of rupees in excess of the agreed contract amount.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the construction work carried out by the suspect was technically poor and incomplete. Police said the suspect cheated the victims out of around Rs 45.81 lakh.

After a detailed investigation and collection of evidence, the crime branch registered a case against Sikarwar under sections 318(4) and 316(5) of the BNS. The suspect has been taken into custody and is being questioned. Police are also investigating his other construction sites and possible associates to identify more victims and gather further evidence in the case.