Man alleges ₹60 Lakh gas agency fraud in Neemuch | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A Kukdeshwar resident has alleged that he was cheated out of Rs 60 lakh on the pretext of being offered a gas agency and business partnership and has sought a fair investigation into the matter.

Kanhaiyalal Purohit, accompanied by members of his community, submitted a memorandum to the SP on Monday, alleging that a gas agency operator from the Thandla area took around Rs 60 lakh from him with the promise of securing a gas agency and partnership in the business.

According to Purohit, despite receiving the money, the accused neither provided the agency with the information nor returned the amount.

Purohit further alleged that when he demanded his money back, he was threatened and later implicated in a criminal case registered at the Thandla police station through a minor girl.

He also claimed that documents submitted during the agency process, including his Aadhaar card and photographs, were misused without his consent.

Flood rescue mock drill held

A flood relief and disaster management mock drill was organised on Monday at the Gandhi Sagar Reservoir under the guidance of Collector Himanshu Chandra.

Additional Collector BS Kalesh attended the programme as the chief guest. The SDRF and Home Guard teams displayed rescue equipment used during floods and explained how simple household items such as plastic bottles, water cans and pots can be turned into emergency rescue tools. Disaster management booklets were also distributed among villagers.

A demonstration was conducted based on a mock situation in which a boat sank in the reservoir.

Rescue operations, relief work and first aid measures were shown to the public. Officials informed villagers about safety steps during floods and emergencies.

SDM Kiran Anjana, Tehsildar Mukesh Nigam, local representatives and many villagers attended the programme.