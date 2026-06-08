Central Bank Organises Mega Agricultural Loan Outreach Programme In Indore

Central Bank Organises Mega Agricultural Loan Outreach Programme | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bank of India successfully organised a mega agricultural loan outreach programme at Sirolia village.

The initiative aimed to increase farmers’ incomes by providing benefits under various financial schemes, including agricultural loans, Kisan Credit Card (KCC), farm equipment loans, dairy and animal husbandry loans, and other government-supported schemes.

Regional Head Suman Kumar Singh, Deputy General Manager from the zonal office in Bhopal Olivia Pereira, Sirolia Branch Head Rajesh Raut, National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) Area Business Manager Jyoti Maheshwari and Janpad member Rakesh Mandloi attended the programme.

Singh said the bank is committed to providing simple, transparent, and timely financial assistance to farmers at attractive interest rates and with minimal charges.

Cheques were distributed to Prime Minister Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME), KCC and self-help group (SHG) beneficiaries.

During the campaign, the bank received leads worth Rs 52 crore under various schemes, out of which loans worth Rs 35 crore were sanctioned.