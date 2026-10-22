Man Allegedly Kills Wife Over Money For Paralysed Son's Treatment, Fakes Road Accident In MP's Dhar | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly killed his wife after an argument over money for their paralysed son’s treatment in Bandikhali village of Dhar district.

The suspect, Rajesh Mandor, allegedly assaulted his wife, Sannubai, on Oct 16 and later tried to mislead the police by claiming that she had fallen from a motorcycle.

According to police, Sannubai had asked her husband for money to pay for their son Sahil’s treatment. When Rajesh said he had no money, an argument broke out.

In a fit of rage, he allegedly grabbed her from behind, slammed her against a wall and repeatedly kicked her in the chest and abdomen. She lost consciousness following the assault.

Family members rushed Sannubai to Kanchan Hospital in Rajgarh, where doctors declared her dead.

The post-mortem report revealed that her liver and spleen had ruptured, causing severe internal bleeding. The medical findings and witness statements contradicted the suspect’s claim of a motorcycle accident.

Following an investigation, Sardarpur police arrested Rajesh. A team led by SHO Anil Kumar Jadhav inspected the crime scene and collected evidence.

Police said they would produce the suspect before the court after completing the investigation. Meanwhile, Sannubai’s death has left her paralysed son without his parents in police custody.