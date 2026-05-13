Man Affected By Cancer; Neemuch Collector Ordered Health Department To Probe

A Man Affected By Cancer, The Collector Has Ordered The Health Department To Probe The Matter | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A suspected cluster of cancer cases in Chitakheda village of Jiran tehsil in Neemuch district has triggered fear among residents, with more than a dozen people from the same locality currently undergoing treatment and several deaths reported in recent years.

Villagers have demanded a scientific investigation into the possible causes, while the district administration has ordered a survey and inquiry into the matter. There are around 11,000 people in the village according to the 2011 census.

Villagers seek health survey, financial aid

Residents visited the Collector's office on May 5 and submitted a memorandum demanding a high-level investigation, a comprehensive health survey and financial assistance for affected families. They urged authorities to identify the cause behind the growing number of cancer cases and organise urgent medical screening camps in the village.

Families struggle with treatment burden

Aslam Mansoori is battling fourth-stage mouth cancer and struggles to speak. His family is facing severe financial hardship due to prolonged treatment in Udaipur and Ahmedabad.

Villager Naveen Juni, who lost his 26-year-old daughter Vanisha to sarcoma cancer after extended treatment, said several similar cases had emerged in the locality. Manohar Lal said his granddaughter is suffering from blood cancer.

Villagers also referred to the death of elderly resident Ramlal Sharma, who was later diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in Ahmedabad. Residents said men, women, children and elderly villagers have been affected. Several families travelling outside the district for treatment are struggling to cover the costs of medicines, accommodation, transport, and daily living expenses.

Villagers suspect contamination, chemical exposure

Villagers suspect contaminated water, excessive pesticide use, chemical exposure or radiation from mobile towers may be contributing to the rise in cancer cases, although officials have not confirmed any cause. They demanded scientific testing of water, soil, pesticides and radiation levels to determine the source of the illnesses.

Administration forms a multi-departmental team

Neemuch Collector Himanshu Chandra said villagers raised the issue during a public hearing, after which the administration directed the medical department to investigate the matter. He said a multi-departmental team has been formed to conduct a detailed survey of cancer cases and examine possible causes. Villagers have also urged authorities to provide financial relief to affected families and expedite laboratory testing and screening drives.