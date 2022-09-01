e-Paper Get App

Malhargarh: Rain-hit farmers must get adequate compensation, says Congress

According to information, various major crops including soybean, onion, garlic, and others are facing imminent destruction due to waterlogging. The crops are being ruined by diseases like jalebi disease and parasites like white worms which are not allowing crops to grow.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 01, 2022, 10:02 PM IST
Representative Photo | Photo: Freepik

Malhargarh (Madhya Pradesh): Block Congress president Anil Sharma while addressing the problems of the farmers due to the monsoon season said that the Revenue Department should give adequate compensation to farmers. According to information, various major crops including soybean, onion, garlic, and others are facing imminent destruction due to waterlogging. The crops are being ruined by diseases like jalebi disease and parasites like white worms which are not allowing crops to grow.

Congress president Anil met the Malhargarh region's farmers and discussed the whole matter. During this, farmer Rakesh Sahu said that he had sown an onion crop in one bigha of land, which cost him about rupees 30, 000. He also sprayed expensive insecticides but excess rain ruined it all. Similarly, farmer Jamnalal Rathore said that farmers are not getting reasonable prices for the produce.

Farmers are simply throwing garlic because of not getting the desirable price. Hence, the Congress president wants the government to compensate the troubled farmer. On this occasion, block Congress general secretary Anil Mulasia, Congress leaders Bhuvani Ram Patidar, Ramprasad Farkya, and others were also present.

