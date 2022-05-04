Malhargarh: Man thrashed, implicated in fake drug case, claims congress leader Parshuram Sisodia

Malhargarh (Madhya Pradesh): NCB officials brutally thrashed a labour suspecting his involvement in drug smuggling and implicated in a fake drug case here in Malhargarh town in Mandsaur district. No action was taken against officers and employees of the Narcotics Department till now even after four days of the incident.

Congress leader Parshuram Sisodia made the above allegations while meeting with the kin of the victim on Wednesday. He added that victim Prakash Gir, a resident of Gudbheli Badi area along with four acquaintances was thrashed brutally suspecting their involvement in drug smuggling in the area.

The victim also approached state finance minister Jagdish Dewada and pleaded for justice. Congress leader Sisodia and Malhargarh block Congress president Sharma jointly assured kin that stern action would be taken against the accused for implicating a fake drug case against the victim. And it won’t be tolerated any further.

Sharma further said that congress would hold a demonstration if the victim doesn’t get justice within the stipulated time period. During this, mandalam president Pramod Bhavsar, congress leaders including Anil Jain, Raju Gurjar, Anil Mulasia, Sanjay Sharma and other party members were also present.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 04:37 PM IST