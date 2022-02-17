Malhargarh: Congressmen stage Jal Satyagrah, demand additional and sessions judge in Narayangarh

Malhargarh (Madhya Pradesh): Congressmen staged Jal Satyagrah and raised slogans demanding to appoint additional and sessions judge in Narayangarh for two long hours at the local pond area. Town Congress president Babukha Mewati submitted a memorandum addressing the Governor to naib tehsildar Manoj Sharma in this regard.

Congress leader Parshuram Sisodia addressed the gathering and highlighted the ignorance of their demand by the state finance minister. He said that the finance minister Jagdish Devda has forgotten his promises made to the public of his own constituency. Block Congress president Anil Sharma said that the party has been continuously demanding for the ADJ court and residence of the judge, but their demand is being neglected despite long agitations. District Congress general secretary Ramchandra Karun warned to intensify the agitation in case the already operating ADJ Court is not re-established in the public interest.

Advocates association president Kanhaiyalal Patidar along with the other members supported the protest. former zilla panchayat member Ashok Dhichi, block Congress vice president Ajit Kumth, Dilip Yadav, Narendra Daka, Babulal Barodia and many other party workers joined the agitation.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 11:08 PM IST