Malharganj ACP Tops Commissionerate Rankings Back-To-Back | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Police Commissionerate on Thursday released the March-April performance rankings of Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) posted across different police zones in the city.

The evaluation system was introduced under the guidance of Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh with the aim of making policing more effective, transparent, accountable and citizen-friendly.

Officials said that under the system, the work of ACPs from all 12 divisions of the commissionerate is reviewed every month on various performance parameters.

In the latest April rankings, ACP (Malharganj) Vivek Singh Chouhan of Zone-1 secured the top position for the second consecutive month after also leading the March rankings.

ACP Khajrana of Zone-2 secured second place, while ACP Annapurna of Zone-4 ranked third.

ACP (Vijay Nagar) Parag Saini of Zone-2 was placed last in the overall evaluation because of the weakest performance on the prescribed parameters.