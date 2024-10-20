‘Making People Laugh Requires Patience, Practice,’ Says Archana Puran Singh At Funny Vaar Mela In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Making someone laugh requires a lot of depth, said comedian Archana Puran Singh during her visit to Indore on Saturday. The star cast of the Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh, was here in the city to make Indore roar with laughter at Funny vaar Mela at Phoenix Citadel on Saturday evening. Interacting with mediapersons, Archana shared, “it’s easy to make someone cry, but to make them laugh takes immense patience and practice."

Archana shared her inspiration for coming into comedy, “Mehmood was an actor as well as a director but his comic timing and role in Hindi films were perfect.

Om Prakash Chibber, Rajendranath, Johnny Walker, Jonny Lever have played a vital role in this inspirational journey. Breaking into this industry is tough; one has to face a lot of criticism and obstacles." Speaking about the ability to adapt the characters in the show, she said, “If I talk about Krushna Abhisekh, Rajeev Thakur and Kiku Sharda, their ratio of adapting the characters in the show is 0:100 and succeeds in entertaining people.”

“99.9 per cent of tee episode are shot in a single take, the rest 0.1 is due to technical problems,” she added. Reflecting on his journey, Krushna Abhishek, said, "In the early days, I worked as a camera assistant. For the film Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehti Hai, I was a camera assistant. My wife was the one who encouraged me to move towards television, as I was more focused on films and wanted to be a dancer." He added, "Since then, I have never looked back."

Commenting on the new season, he said, “Something same-same, something new-new.” Sharing his experience on the set, Krushna said, "The show is like theatre, where an artist must perform on the spot, but here we play different roles and characters every week. The difference is that here we have better technology, cameras, lights and other facilities. We usually get the script three days in advance, but often we change the jokes on the spot to fit the moment." "Legendary actor Jackie Shroff has given me permission to mimic him on the show, despite his copyright claim in the court”, he added while concluding the session.