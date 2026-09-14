Makin Laboratories' R&D Unit Gets Central Government's DSIR Recognition In MP's Pithampur | FP photo

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): Makin Laboratories Private Limited’s in-house Research and Development (R&D) unit at Pithampur has received recognition from the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India, valid until Mar 31, 2029.

The company, operating in nutraceutical, herbal, Ayurvedic and cosmeceutical sectors, has been developing its R&D capabilities at Pithampur since 2018.

Makin Laboratories managing director Yash Sharma said, "The recognition from DSIR is a significant achievement for us.

It formally acknowledges the investment and commitment made over the last eight years to build research capabilities in Pithampur."

The R&D facility undertakes formulation and analytical development, ingredient standardisation, pilot-scale translation and commercial scale-up.

The company said pre-clinical research on its patented technology has been completed.

One human clinical study is registered with the Clinical Trials Registry-India, while two others are at the protocol stage. Related research has also been published in a Springer journal.

The company has secured three Indian patents, while 16 patent applications are under examination. It has also initiated national-phase patent filings in over 40 countries.

Established in 2013 and headquartered in Indore, Makin Laboratories has its manufacturing and R&D facilities in Pithampur and follows quality and regulatory standards, including WHO-GMP.

The company is also expanding and modernising its Pithampur R&D facility with modern machinery and research infrastructure.

The upgrade, targeted for completion by March 2030, is aimed at strengthening formulation development, its research pipeline and product development for international markets.